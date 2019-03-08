Plateau Energy Metals Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, March 07, 2019 - Plateau Energy Metals Inc.. (“Plateau” or the "Company") (TSX-V:PLU) (OTCQB:PLUUF) is pleased to announce shareholders voted in favor of all matters brought forward at the Company’s annual and special meeting (“Meeting”) held earlier today, including the appointment of RSM Canada LLP as the Company’s auditor the annual reapproval of the Company’s rolling stock option plan.



The seven nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated January 22, 2019, were elected directors as set out below:

Director Votes For % Votes For Total Maryse Belanger 99.77 18,170,999 Wayne Drier 99.79 18,176,065 Alan Ferry 99.94 18,202,995 Alex Holmes 99.96 18,207,011 Christian Milau 99.77 18,170,999 Ted O’Connor 99.96 18,207,091 Dr. Laurence Stefan 99.94 18,201,945

Detailed voting results will be available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Mr. Ian Stalker did not stand for re-election to the Company’s Board of Directors in 2019 but will remain with the Company as a technical advisor, allowing him to continue in his efforts and commitment to the Company’s projects in Peru while allowing for additional time to focus on his other business interests. Mr. Alan Ferry was appointed as the Company’s Chairman at a board meeting held immediately after the Meeting.

Mr. Stalker commented, “I have enjoyed the opportunity to serve both as Interim CEO and Executive Chair of Plateau’s Board of Directors. Plateau continues to be in an exciting time of growth and development, and I wish the Company well. I am pleased to continue working with the team as an advisor as they advance the Falchani Lithium and Macusani Uranium projects.”

“On behalf of the Board and the Company, I would like to thank Ian for his considerable efforts and contributions to Plateau since joining the Board in 2014. His guidance and leadership have been invaluable throughout a period of significant change for the Company,” stated Alex Holmes, CEO of Plateau.

Share Issuance to Consultant

The Company also announces that it has received approval to issue 112,326 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of C$0.6677 per share to Haywood Securities Inc., as a financial advisor, for services rendered.

About Plateau Energy Metals

Plateau Energy Metals Inc.., a Canadian exploration and development company, is enabling the new energy paradigm through exploring and developing its Falchani Lithium Project and its Macusani Uranium Project in southeastern Peru. The Company, with 100% control of mineral concessions covering over 93,000 hectares (930 km2), has significant and growing lithium resources and all reported uranium resources known in Peru, all of which are situated near infrastructure.

