Northern Vertex Records Largest Gold Shipment to Date

"Moss Mine produces 1,004 oz gold during nine day period"

VANCOUVER, March 8, 2019 - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSX.V: NEE) (OTC Nasdaq Intl.: NHVCF) (the "Company" or "Northern Vertex") is pleased to announce a record shipment of an estimated 1,004 ounces of gold was sent from the Moss Mine, located in Northwest Arizona, to a third party refiner. These ounces were produced over a nine day period during late February, which represents a significant increase over the previous record shipment of 695 ounces recorded in August 2018.

Ken Berry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northern Vertex Mining, stated, "Optimization efforts are beginning to yield measurable improvements in all areas of operations at the Moss Mine. Our team will continue to work diligently to improve efficiencies of our mining operations. Production in the current quarter is expected to improve, and Management will provide regular updates as we achieve future milestones."

Recent Highlights















8 Months Ended

September, 2018

5 Months Ended

February, 2019 Operating Data

















Contained gold ounces mined oz. 23,723

19,639









Tonnes stacked t 885,400

864,582 (1)









Contained gold ounces stacked oz. 23,396

19,431 (1)









Gold ounces produced oz. 8,583

9,140 (1)

1 Includes production delays resulting from a three week crusher shutdown and commencing stacking on the west side of the leach pad.

Qualified Person

The foregoing technical information contained in this news release has also been reviewed and verified by Mr. Joseph Bardswich, P.Eng., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person ("QP") for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 (Disclosure Standards for Mineral Projects).

About Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp., the newest gold producer in the US, is focused on low cost gold and silver production at its 100% owned Moss Mine in NW Arizona. The Company has experience across all areas of operations, mine development, exploration, acquisitions and financing of mining projects. With operations at the flagship Moss Mine achieving commercial production the Company intends to consolidate additional producing or near-term production gold assets within the Western US. Through mergers and acquisitions Northern Vertex's corporate goal is to become a mid-tier gold producer with over 200,000 ounces of gold production annually.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NORTHERN VERTEX

"Kenneth Berry"

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains statements about our future business and planned activities. These are "forward-looking" because we have used what we know and expect today to make a statement about the future. Forward-looking statements including but are not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work and analyses. Forward-looking statements usually include words such as scheduled, may, intend, plan, expect, anticipate, believe or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, actual events and results could be substantially different because of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business or events that happen after the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. As a general policy, we do not update forward-looking statements except as required by securities laws and regulations. US investors should be aware that mining terminology used for Canadian mineral project reporting purposes differs significantly from US terminology.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northern-vertex-records-largest-gold-shipment-to-date-300809086.html

SOURCE Northern Vertex Mining Corp.