Tamino Minerals, Inc. reaches settlement on Multi Jurisdictional Litigation

MONTREAL, March 08, 2019 - "Tamino" or the "Company" -OTC Markets: TINO- March 8, 2019, the Company has reached a settlement with Mr. Peter E. Benincasa by honoring him with an allotment of 12,183,283 common shares which includes settling the Court Relief awarded. Mr. Benincasa will present the agreement reached to the Courts in order to allow progress in the Exploration of the company properties.



Important Milestone

An important milestone has been reached as Mr. Benincasa has agreed to continue to assist in the completion of certain aspects that are in the company span of obligations to be in compliance with regulators. Tamino Minerals Inc. shareholders have taken this as a great step in order to ensure “future success” knowing that Mr. Benincasa's resources and skills along with his dynamism and enthusiasm will be a strong catalyst that will contribute to this. Tamino Shareholders appreciate that their opinion has been taken into consideration to resolve this matter.

The high level of scrutiny that company’s management had been a part of in the last three weeks was practically muted based on this settlement and Mr. Benincasa onerous support to pursue this.

Tamino Minerals Inc. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora and starting exploration in the Kenora Mining District in the Province of Ontario.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.