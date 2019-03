Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. - Corporate Update

Trading Symbols

VANCOUVER, March 8, 2019 - Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. (the "Company" or "Nass Valley"), trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the trading Symbol "NVG" and on Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading Symbol 3NVN, regretfully wishes to announce that Mr. James Elliott who was elected at the Company's Annual General Meeting on December 12, 2018 as additional member of the Company's Board of Directors, resigned for personal reasons.

Mr. Peter, President and CEO of Nass Valley states that Mr. Elliott had been elected for his valuable knowledge of the Company's future CBD business.

Nass Valley will replace Mr. Elliott on its Board with a new member from Advanced Bioceuticals Limited after it has received final approval from the CSE for the proposed transaction announced in previous news releases dated March 27, 2018 and March 4, 2019.

