Nortec Minerals announces Option to acquire 100% interest in the Cottonwood Vanadium-Uranium Project, Utah

Vancouver, March 8, 2019 - Nortec Minerals Corp. . (the "Company" or "Nortec") (TSXV: NVT): Nortec announces the signing of a Letter of Agreement with Utah Mineral Resources LLC. ("UMR") a private Utah Company, to acquire a 100% interest in their Cottonwood Vanadium-Uranium Project ("Cottonwood" or "Property") located in Garfield County, Utah, USA (Figure 1). UMR located at Kaysville, Utah has sole exclusive right, title, interest and ownership of Cottonwood.

Terms of Agreement

1.A total cost of US $200,000 consisting and composed solely and exclusively of four (4) million fully paid ordinary shares of the capital of Nortec, at a deemed price of $0.05 per share;

2.The shares to be issued on receipt of acceptance and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and regulatory authorities; and,

3.With the purchase, UMR is also entitled to receive a 1% NSR on any production from Cottonwood. The 1% NSR may be reduced to 0.5% by Nortec at any time by paying UMR US $500,000 on or before the 5-year anniversary of the Property Purchase Closing Date.

Cottonwood Vanadium-Uranium Property

The Cottonwood Property is located In Garfield County, Utah that is approximately 372 kilometres (230 miles) by road southeast of Salt Lake City, Utah. UMR holds contiguous mining lode claims, comprising 736 hectares (1,818 acres) within Township 32 South, Ranges 11 and 12 East. The claims are located on federal land and administered by the US Bureau of Land Management (Figures 1 & 2).

The Property is situated in the Cottonwood Wash-Trachyte vanadium-uranium district, Henry Mountains Basin. It is underlain by sub-horizontal Mesozoic sedimentary rocks (Figure 3). The Henry Mountains to the west are formed by mid-Tertiary intrusions of intermediate to mafic rocks and basalts. Vanadium -Uranium deposits in the Project area occur within the Salt Wash Member fluvial sandstones of the Late Jurassic Morrison Formation and the Shinarump conglomerates of the older Triassic Chinle Formation. The Salt Wash sandstones are overlain by the conglomeratic sandstones and shales of the Brushy Basin Shale Member and overlies sedimentary rocks of the Summerville Formation.

Most of the vanadium-uranium deposits within the Salt Wash Member occur 100 to 150 feet (30 to 45 meters) above the Salt Wash-Summerville contact, with better grades along the lower portions of thicker (20-60 feet or 6-18 meters) sandstone. The majority of these mineralized zones appear to occur directly beneath the conglomeratic sandstone strata of the Brushy Basin.

The Project area contains historical vanadium and uranium mineral occurrences, prospects and underground workings (Figure 3). The project area is also underlain at depth by the vanadium-hosting, Jurassic Entrada Sandstone and Triassic Shinarump Conglomerate formations, which are favorable for potential discoveries.

The majority of the deposits are located in an elongated cluster in eastern Garfield County, Utah. The deposits, discovered in 1913, were intermittently mined first for radium, and then for vanadium. Up to 1944, nearly 500 tons of high-grade ore were mined. During the period 1948 through 1978, some 130 properties in the Henry Mountains had produced 79,500 tons of ore with an average grade of 0.30 percent U3O8 and containing 474,500 pounds of uranium oxide (U3O8). In addition, vanadium has been recovered from 63,000 tons with an average grade of 1.35 percent V2O5 and containing 1,694,100 pounds of vanadium oxide (V2O5) (Re: W.L. Chenoweth, 1980, Henry Mountains Symposium, Utah Geological Association).

Mohan R. Vulimiri, M.Sc., P. Geo, Director and CEO of Nortec Minerals, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Vulimiri has approved the corporate and technical content contained in this press release.

About Nortec Minerals Corp.

Nortec is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Nortec earned a 51% interest of Tomboko Gold Project by incurring exploration expenditures of US$ 1 million and completing Phases 1 and 2 of the Definitive Option Agreement (Agreement) entered with The Golden Rule Mining Inc. in 2017. The Tomboko Gold Project is surrounded by producing gold mines in the historic mineral rich North-eastern area of the Republic of Guinea. It is within the administrative region of Kankan and the Prefecture of Siguiri and immediately west of the Siguiri Gold Mine operated by AngloGold-Ashanti. Nortec also spent approximately US$ 1 million of the required US$ 2.5 million to earn the remaining 29%. This will convert to pro-rata interest as defined in the Agreement.

The Company has a 20% interest in the Tammela Gold & Lithium Project in South-West Finland. Sunstone Metals (formerly Avalon Minerals), a public Australian mining company has earned the 51% interest and the 29% Stage 2 earn-in interest on the Tammela Project. Sunstone has completed more than 3,000 meters diamond drilling on the Kietyonmaki lithium prospect and the Satulinmaki and Riukka prospects that comprise the Tammela Project. Detailed information on the Company's projects have been posted on the Company's website www.nortecminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Nortec Minerals Corp. "Mohan R. Vulimiri" Mohan R. Vulimiri, CEO and Chairman

Figure 1: Location map, Cottonwood Vanadium-Uranium Project.



Uranium-Vanadium District within Upper Jurassic Morrison Formation strata

Uranium-Vanadium District within Upper Triassic Chinle Formation strata

Farmers Knob -Past Producer

Figure 2: Vanadium-Uranium Districts in the Cottonwood Project area



Figure 3: Geology Map with past producers and mineral occurrences, Garfield County, Utah

