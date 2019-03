Fieldex Exploration Announces Board Resignation

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, March 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Fieldex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FLX) (Frankfurt: F7E1) announces today that M. Jean-François Madore has resigned as a director. The Board of Directors has initiated the process of finding a new director to fill the vacancy on the Board.

"We thank Jean-François Madore for his contribution and wish him the very best" said Martin Dallaire, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fieldex.

About Fieldex

Fieldex is a mineral resource company actively exploring in Québec. As of the date hereof, Fieldex has 15,668,023 common shares issued and outstanding.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Fieldex Exploration Inc.