LSC Lithium Announces Results of Special Meeting of Securityholders

TORONTO, March 08, 2019 - LSC Lithium Corporation (“LSC” or together with its subsidiaries, the “Company”) (TSXV:LSC) is pleased to announce the results of the special meeting of Securityholders (the “Meeting”) held today to approve the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) pursuant to which Pluspetrol Resources Corporation B.V., among other things, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of LSC for cash consideration of $0.6612 per common share of LSC.



The special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by: (i) 99.91% of votes cast by LSC shareholders present at the Meeting in person or by proxy; (ii) 99.93% of votes cast by LSC shareholders, optionholders and warrantholders voting together as a single class present at the Meeting in person or by proxy, and (iii) a majority of votes cast by shareholders other than shares required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

The Company expects to apply for a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia for approval of the Arrangement on March 13, 2019. Assuming the satisfaction or waiver of the other customary closing conditions, the Arrangement is expected to close on or about March 15, 2019.

ABOUT LSC LITHIUM CORPORATION

LSC Lithium has amassed a large portfolio of prospective lithium rich salars and is focused on developing its material projects: Pozuelos and Pastos Grandes Project, Rio Grande Project and Salinas Grandes Project. All LSC tenements are located in the “Lithium Triangle,” an area at the intersection of Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile where the world’s most abundant lithium brine deposits are found. LSC Lithium has a land package portfolio totaling approximately 300,000 hectares, which represents extensive lithium prospective salar holdings in Argentina.

