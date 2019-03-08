S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index
TORONTO, March 8, 2019 - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 18, 2019:
|
S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – March 18, 2019
|
COMPANY
|
GICS SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX:BIP.UN)
|
Utilities
|
Multi-Utilities
|
ADDED
|
Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP)
|
Information Technology
|
Internet Services & Infrastructure
|
DELETED
|
ARC Resources Ltd. (TSX:ARX)
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DELETED
|
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG)
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – March 18, 2019
|
COMPANY
|
GICS SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Ag Growth International Inc (TSX:AFN)
|
Industrials
|
Agricultural & Farm Machinery
|
ADDED
|
Cargojet Inc. Voting (TSX:CJT)
|
Industrials
|
Air Freight & Logistics
|
ADDED
|
Dream Industrial REIT (DIR.UN)
|
Real Estate
|
Industrial REITs
|
ADDED
|
Ero Copper Corp. (TSX:ERO)
|
Materials
|
Copper
|
ADDED
|
Hexo Corp. (TSX:HEXO)
|
Health Care
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
ADDED
|
NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN)
|
Real Estate
|
Health Care REITs
|
ADDED
|
Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN)
|
Real Estate
|
Industrial REITs
|
ADDED
|
CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TSX:TRST)
|
Health Care
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
DELETED
|
Computer Modelling Group Ltd (TSX:CMG)
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
|
DELETED
|
Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (TSX:KML)
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
|
DELETED
|
Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC)
|
Materials
|
Precious Metals & Minerals
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.
Contact
S&P Dow Jones Indices, index_services@spglobal.com