Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index

08.03.2019  |  CNW

TORONTO, March 8, 2019 -  As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 18, 2019:

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – March 18, 2019

COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX:BIP.UN)

Utilities

Multi-Utilities

ADDED

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP)

Information Technology

Internet Services & Infrastructure

DELETED

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSX:ARX)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DELETED

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

 

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – March 18, 2019

COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Ag Growth International Inc (TSX:AFN)

Industrials

Agricultural & Farm Machinery

ADDED

Cargojet Inc. Voting (TSX:CJT)

Industrials

Air Freight & Logistics

ADDED

Dream Industrial REIT (DIR.UN)

Real Estate

Industrial REITs

ADDED

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX:ERO)

Materials

Copper

ADDED

Hexo Corp. (TSX:HEXO)

Health Care

Pharmaceuticals

ADDED

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN)

Real Estate

Health Care REITs

ADDED

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN)

Real Estate

Industrial REITs

ADDED

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TSX:TRST)

Health Care

Pharmaceuticals

DELETED

Computer Modelling Group Ltd (TSX:CMG)

Energy

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

DELETED

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (TSX:KML)

Energy

Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

DELETED

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC)

Materials

Precious Metals & Minerals

 

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.



Contact
S&P Dow Jones Indices, index_services@spglobal.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Lucara Diamond Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.lucaradiamond.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap