S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index

TORONTO, March 8, 2019 - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 18, 2019:

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – March 18, 2019

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX:BIP.UN) Utilities Multi-Utilities ADDED Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) Information Technology Internet Services & Infrastructure DELETED ARC Resources Ltd. (TSX:ARX) Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DELETED Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG) Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – March 18, 2019

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Ag Growth International Inc (TSX:AFN) Industrials Agricultural & Farm Machinery ADDED Cargojet Inc. Voting (TSX:CJT) Industrials Air Freight & Logistics ADDED Dream Industrial REIT (DIR.UN) Real Estate Industrial REITs ADDED Ero Copper Corp. (TSX:ERO) Materials Copper ADDED Hexo Corp. (TSX:HEXO) Health Care Pharmaceuticals ADDED NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) Real Estate Health Care REITs ADDED Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) Real Estate Industrial REITs ADDED CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TSX:TRST) Health Care Pharmaceuticals DELETED Computer Modelling Group Ltd (TSX:CMG) Energy Oil & Gas Equipment & Services DELETED Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (TSX:KML) Energy Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation DELETED Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC) Materials Precious Metals & Minerals

