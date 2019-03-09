Evrim Appoints Liliana Wong as Investor Relations Manager

VANCOUVER, March 08, 2019 - Evrim Resources Corp. (TSX.V:EVM) (“Evrim” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Liliana Wong as Investor Relations Manager. Ms. Wong will be a key member of Evrim’s ongoing marketing initiatives and will be responsible for the Company’s investor relations activities.



Ms. Wong has worked in marketing and investor relations roles for the last nine years in the technology and mining industries. She graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Arts in 2009 and earned a Digital Marketing diploma in 2016. Ms. Wong has experience working with junior mining companies listed in the United States and Canada.

Ms. Wong has been granted 100,000 incentive stock options of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.32 per share for a period of five years.

About Evrim Resources

Evrim is a precious and base metals project generator, with early stage exploration projects and a database covering substantial areas of Mexico, western Canada and portions of southwestern United States. We focus our expertise on identifying new early stage exploration targets which are later advanced through option and joint venture agreements with industry partners to create shareholder value and avoid stock dilution. Evrim’s business plan also includes royalty creation utilizing the Company’s exploration expertise and existing projects.

