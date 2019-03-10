Deep Yellow Limited: 31 December 2018 Half-Year Financial Report

Perth, Australia - The Directors of Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Company) submit herewith the financial report of the Company and its subsidiaries (the Group) for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.
Activities for the 6-month period to 31 December 2018 continued to concentrate on the Company's Namibian projects with the following focus:
- Enhancing the uranium resource base over the Reptile Project with the objective of achieving an exploration target of 100Mlb to 150Mlb U3O8 in the grade range 300ppm to 500ppm U3O8 for calcrete style deposits; and
- Defining and drill-testing specific exploration targets over the Nova JV Project searching for basement-associated mineralisation (Rössing/Husab style deposits) and surficial-calcrete style mineralisation (Langer Heinrich style deposits).
To view the full report, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/574R6VL7
About Deep Yellow Limited:
Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!