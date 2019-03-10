Deep Yellow Limited: 31 December 2018 Half-Year Financial Report

Perth, Australia - The Directors of Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Company) submit herewith the financial report of the Company and its subsidiaries (the Group) for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.Activities for the 6-month period to 31 December 2018 continued to concentrate on the Company's Namibian projects with the following focus:- Enhancing the uranium resource base over the Reptile Project with the objective of achieving an exploration target of 100Mlb to 150Mlb U3O8 in the grade range 300ppm to 500ppm U3O8 for calcrete style deposits; and- Defining and drill-testing specific exploration targets over the Nova JV Project searching for basement-associated mineralisation (Rössing/Husab style deposits) and surficial-calcrete style mineralisation (Langer Heinrich style deposits).To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/574R6VL7





