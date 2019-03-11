Benchmark Extends Mineralized Resource Area from 200m to over 550m at Lawywers Trend with Successful 2018 Drill Program

Edmonton, March 11, 2019 - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") is pleased to report a 350 metre extension to the Cliffs Creek mineral resource area from successful step-out drilling at the Lawyers Gold & Silver Project. The Lawyers Trend is located in the prolific Stikine Terrane of the Toodoggone Mineral District, which also hosts the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia, Canada.

CEO John Williamson commented: "Our successful 2018 drill program, which comprised approximately 4,122m in 38 holes overall and 2,085m in 18 holes at Cliffs Creek, intersected significant gold and silver mineralization in the majority of holes. This drilling extended the mineralized zone 350m southeast of the Cliffs Creek maiden resource area near the Northwest portion of the mineralized Lawyers Trend. The resource and mineralized trend remains open to the southeast and to the north across a northeast oriented fault. The north offset target area is defined by anomalous soil samples collected during 2018."

The following location map and mineralized resource area:



Step-out Holes



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/43312_0c2311c7444bda7f_001full.jpg

Drilling within the northwest portion of the Lawyers Trend at the Cliffs Creek zone extends the gold and silver mineralization southeast to over 550m in total strike length. The maiden resource estimate has a 200m strike length with 2018 drilling extending the mineralized zone by 350m to the southeast. Selected step-out drill-holes of high-grade and bulk tonnage gold and silver mineralization intercepts indicate up to 1.79 g/t Au and 103.31 g/t Ag over 28.95m and 5.62 g/t Au and 292.31 g/t Ag over 3.05m. As well, drill hole 18CCRC011, 1 kilometre southeast along strike intersected gold and silver mineralization. This 1km step-out hole coincident with the large radiometric anomaly and a linear magnetic anomaly indicates the mineralized system likely extends further along strike to the southeast. The 2019 drill program will focus on growing the mineral resource estimate by drilling long intervals of moderate grade gold and silver that includes high-grade veins within broad intercepts that start from surface.

18CCRC010 From 83.82m to 121.91m 1.10 g/t Au 16.69 g/t Ag 38.09m interval including From 103.63m to 105.16m 10.45 g/t Au 78.10 g/t Ag 1.52m interval 18CCRC009 From 6.10m to 35.05m 1.79 g/t Au 103.31 g/t Ag 28.95m interval including From 9.14m to 12.19m 5.62 g/t Au 292.31 g/t Ag 3.05m interval and From 22.86m to 24.38m 8.52 g/t Au 455 g/t Ag 1.52m interval 18CCRC004 From 33.53m to 92.96m 0.65 g/t Au 12.58 g/t Ag 59.43m interval including From 48.77m to 50.29m 4.24 g/t Au 106 g/t Ag 1.52m interval 18CCRC011 From 144.78m to 178.30m 0.59 g/t Au 8.10 g/t Ag 33.52m interva l

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

