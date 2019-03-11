EnviroLeach Receives Independent Analysis by SGS on High-Grade Samples

VANCOUVER, March 11, 2019 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the “Company “or “EnviroLeach”), (CSE: ETI) (OTCQB: EVLLF) (7N2: FSE) is pleased to report independent analytical results from SGS, a world leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The research work was commissioned by EnviroLeach as part of their enhanced third party, independent validation program.



The first series of leach tests were conducted on high-grade samples, including gravity concentrate tails and flotation concentrates. Tests on oxidized material generated from autoclaving and roasting achieved over 94% within 2 hours. The results, using the EnviroLeach formulas, indicate that gold recoveries of over 85% were achieved on the table tails within 24 hours and over 90% recoveries from Flotation Concentrate within 24 hours. The tests were performed using the EnviroLeach based formulas with no sample related formula optimization. A summary of the results is presented below.

Cal Head

(g/t Au) Assayed (g/t Au) Residue (g/t Au) Recoveries (%) Sample 1 hr 3 hr 6 hr 24 hr Table Tails 4,397 4,600 655 18.4 41.8 73.0 85.1 Float Conc 105 116 9.85 78.1 80.4 86.0 90.7

This second set of tests show extremely fast leaching behaviour on autoclaved and roasted samples with over 94% recoveries within 2 hours of leaching. No sample related formula optimization was performed. A summary of the results is presented below.

Cal Head (g/t Au) Assayed (g/t Au) Residue (g/t Au) Recoveries (%) Sample 10 min 20 min 30 min 60 min 90 min 120 min Autoclaved 31.2 28.5 1.21 85.8 88.6 93.4 95.0 96.2 96.1 Roasted 43.6 41.5 2.46 87.6 88.4 92.8 91.6 93.7 94.4

Ish Grewal, M.A.Sc., P.Eng. and Executive Vice President of EnviroLeach, states; “I am very pleased with the recent results from SGS. These positive, impartial test results are similar to hundreds of previous tests performed by our Company and independent metallurgical labs across North America. These test results also highlight the accelerated leach kinetics using EnviroLeach formulas on both the autoclave and roasted samples.”

About SGS

SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. It is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of more than 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world. Forbes ranked the SGS Group as one of the world’s top multinationals and one of the world’s most innovative companies. The Dow Jones Sustainability Index has also recognized the SGS Group for its sustainability processes. In Canada, SGS employs over 2,000 team members across 70 locations, serving nine industries.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is a technology company that is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly technologies for the recovery of precious metals in the mining and E-Waste sectors. Using its proprietary non-toxic, water-based, and near neutral pH treatment process, EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from mining ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives at ambient temperatures.

Backed by a staff of highly experienced scientists and engineers, and based on years of research, including independent validations and pilot scale test programs, EnviroLeach’s technology is poised to become the world standard in eco-friendly extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site: https://enviroleach.com

