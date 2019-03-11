OTC Markets Group Welcomes Maverix Metals Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Maverix Metals Inc. (TSX-V: MMX; OTCQX: MACIF), a royalty and streaming company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Maverix Metals upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Maverix Metals begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MACIF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We welcome Maverix Metals to an impressive roster of more than 140 Canadian companies that cross-trade their shares on the OTCQX Market to provide enhanced transparency for their U.S. investors," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX companies are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications. We look forward to supporting Maverix Metals and its shareholders in the U.S. public markets."

Maverix Metals was sponsored for OTCQX by Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Maverix Metals Inc.

Maverix Metals is a royalty and streaming company, engaged in acquiring and holding precious metals streams and royalties.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

