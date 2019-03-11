Spanish Mountain Gold Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, March 11, 2019 - Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (TSXV: SPA) (the "Company") announces the retirement of Ian Watson as a director and the appointment of Dr. Morris Beattie as a director and the Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Watson has decided to reduce his overall business involvement. He has been a significant shareholder and director of the Company since 2009.

Dr. Beattie is a significant shareholder of the Company and has been extensively involved with the Spanish Mountain gold project since 2009. He was previously a consultant, director, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Dr. Beattie has over 45 years of technical and corporate experience in the mining industry covering every aspect of project development around the world.

Larry Yau, CEO, states: "We would like to thank Ian for his decade of service to the Company and will miss his presence. Ian has indicated he will remain involved as a significant shareholder of the Company.

"I am delighted with Morris's appointment and look forward to working closely with him to advance our project. Morris needs no introduction to our long-term shareholders. He has been and remains a strong advocate for our project."

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is focused on advancing its flagship Spanish Mountain gold project in southern central British Columbia. The Company has adopted a two-zone project approach in which the pit-delineated higher grade core (the First Zone) of the multi-million ounce resource is expected to sustain a robust stand-alone operation exceeding 24 years. The potential viability of the First Zone has been demonstrated in a Preliminary Economic Assessment completed in 2017. Additionally, the resource ounces not included in the PEA (i.e. the Second Zone) as well as the mineralization identified along the Phoenix corridor present future opportunities for the Company. Additional information about the Company is available on its website: www.spanishmountaingold.com.

