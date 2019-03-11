Newrange Gold Expands Near Surface Oxide Gold Mineralization with Ongoing Underground Sampling at Pamlico

VANCOUVER, March 11, 2019 - (TSXV: NRG, OTCQB: NRGOF, Frankfurt: X6C) - Newrange Gold Corp. ("Newrange" or the "Company") is pleased to report the first assay results from its ongoing underground (old mine workings) channel sampling program at Pamlico Ridge. Sampling from the 5471 foot level of the Pamlico Mine has returned a composite interval averaging 1.26 grams gold per metric tonne (g/t Au) over 41.1 meters. This area of sampling lies approximately 280 meters southeast of the Merritt Area where the bulk of the Company's drilling to date has been conducted.

In addition, preliminary channel sampling on the 5446 foot level, approximately 190 meters to the northwest of the 5471 level sampling and 150 meters south of the Merritt Area has returned multiple channel samples ranging from 0.5 to 23.8 g/t Au. A crew has been mobilized to systematically sample the 5446 level as well as the adjacent 5400 and 5465 levels.

"The underground sampling at Pamlico Ridge is starting to bear fruit in expanding the footprint of the gold mineralization at Pamlico," stated Robert Archer, CEO of Newrange. "One can think of the mine workings as horizontal drill holes that provide us with low-cost information over a significant area. These initial results are a good indication that we will be able to systematically expand the individual zones of gold mineralization in a cost-effective manner while defining precise targets for follow-up drilling. Although it is currently unsafe to access many of the old, presumably high-grade stopes, these wider, lower grade zones were unrecognized by miners in the late 1800's and 1920's and remain intact. Further, they confirm our view that significant disseminated gold mineralization co-exists with high-grade veins at Pamlico."

Known gold mineralization, including the area of artisanal mine workings, covers approximately 1,500 meters NW-SE by 1,000 meters NE-SW and is open in all directions. Several other large exploration targets are also present on the district scale Pamlico property and will be further advanced as part of the 2019 exploration program.

The channel samples within the 5471 level sampling range from 0.33 to 1.52 meters and average 1.1 meters in length, with grades ranging from 0.06 to 8.20 g/t Au. All samples consist of intensely oxidized and fractured lithic tuff with no visible remnant sulfides and no apparent silicification, which is typical of the gold mineralization at Pamlico.

The Company also wishes to advise that results from the remaining three core holes in the recent test drilling program are being interpreted and some samples have been resubmitted for cyanide shake assays and metallic screen analyses. Due to lab turnaround time, this will take a few weeks longer but once all analyses have been received and fully interpreted, the Company will release the results.

QA - QC, Methodology and Conventions

Samples are delivered by the Company to American Assay Labs in Sparks, Nevada for sample preparation and analysis. Samples are then dried and stage crushed to 80% passing 10 mesh. A sub-sample is then split out and pulverized to 140 mesh from which 30 gram samples are split for analysis by fire assay with ICP finish. Samples assaying more than 10 g/t Au are checked and re-assayed using fire assay (FA) with a gravimetric finish. In addition to the QA - QC conducted by the laboratory, the Company inserts blanks, standards and certified reference material (CRM) at a rate of 1 in 20.

Mr. Robert G. Carrington, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and President and Chairman of the Company, has reviewed, verified and approved for disclosure the technical information contained in this news release.

About Pamlico

Located 12 miles southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada, along US Highway 95, the project enjoys excellent access and infrastructure, a mild, year-round operating climate and strong political support from Mineral County, one of the most pro-mining counties in the pro-mining state of Nevada. The Pamlico project covers the historic Pamlico group of mines, as well as the nearby Good Hope, Gold Bar and Sunset mines.

Discovered in 1884, the district rapidly gained a reputation as being one of Nevada's highest grade districts. Held by private interests for most of its history, the property remains underexplored in terms of modern exploration.

About Newrange Gold Corp.

Newrange is an aggressive exploration and development company focused on near to intermediate term production opportunities in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada, Colorado and Colombia. With numerous drill intercepts of near surface oxide gold mineralization to 340 grams gold per metric tonne the Company's flagship Pamlico Project is poised to become a significant new Nevada discovery. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com.

Signed: "Robert Archer"

CEO & Director

For further information contact:

Sharon Hebgin Dave Cross

Corporate Communications Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Phone: 760-898-9129 Phone: 604-669-0868

Email: info@newrangegold.com Email: dcross@crossdavis.com

Website: www.newrangegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement:

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Newrange Gold Corp. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.