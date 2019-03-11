Tamino Minerals, Inc. retains experienced Geological Consultant

MONTREAL, March 11, 2019 - "Tamino" or the "Company" -OTC Markets: TINO- March 11, 2019, the Company agreed to retain the services of Mr. Dale Gray, an Arizona Registered Geologist. Mr. Gray has provided a variety of consulting services to Freeport McMoran for several mines in Arizona for a number of years.

Mr. Gray’s accomplishments can be summarized in mentioning that he has been involved in making operational improvements that have been implemented in the Morenci Mine, Bagdad Mine and the Safford Mine located in Arizona. He also was involved in Freeport’s operations in New Mexico and Colorado. We can stress that he has extensive experience working in the State of Nevada where he has been using geophysical methods for location of mineral deposits.

Mr. Gray is also versed in fund raising. This will assist the company achieve its goals within its mining exploration projects in order to meet corporate milestones.

The company gladly receives Mr. Gray and looks forward to building a strong and long lasting relationship. His field expertise is valued and we are pleased to announce it.

Tamino Minerals Inc. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora, and starting exploration in the Kenora Mining District in the Province of Ontario.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

