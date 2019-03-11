Coronado Updates Skyrun Technology Corp. Acquisition

VANCOUVER, March 11, 2019 - Coronado Resources Ltd. (NEX: CRD.H) announced today that the Company will increase its loan to Skyrun Technology Corp. ("Skyrun") by $80,000 in support of the Company's acquisition announced August 28, 2018 to acquire Skyrun. The loan increase will be secured and bear interest at the business prime rate quoted from time to time by the Bank of Canada plus 2%. The loan will mature on the first anniversary from the date the monies are advanced and may be repaid in advance without bonus or penalty.

Trading in Coronado's shares will remain halted pending closing of the Skyrun acquisition and final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of Coronado. Such statements can generally, but not always, be identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "forecasts", "schedules", "prepares", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, Coronado has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on information currently available to Coronado as well as Coronado's current beliefs and assumptions made by Coronado, including that Coronado will be able to complete the loan and the acquisition and that a strategic plan for the near and mid-term can be determined. Although Coronado considers these beliefs and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Although Coronado has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Coronado does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coronado-updates-skyrun-technology-corp-acquisition-300810075.html

SOURCE Coronado Resources Ltd.