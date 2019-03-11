Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Nutrien to Host Investor Day on May 28

19:27 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) announced today it is hosting an Investor Day in Toronto, Ontario on May 28, 2019 with presentations by the Executive Leadership from 10:30 am ET to approximately 3:00 pm ET.

Chuck Magro, President & CEO, and other senior executives will provide insight into Nutrien’s strategic objectives, operational targets and value creation opportunities for shareholders. We will also provide a demonstration of our award winning Nutrien Ag Solutions digital customer portal.

To obtain more information on the event, visit Nutrien’s website at www.nutrien.com/investors/events/nutrien-2019-investor-day.

A webcast of the formal presentations will be available on Nutrien’s website live or in replay mode at www.nutrien.com/investors/events/nutrien-2019-investor-day.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.



Contact

Investor and Media Relations:
Richard Downey
Vice President, Investor & Corporate Relations
(403) 225-7357

Investor Relations:
Jeff Holzman
Senior Director, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com


Nutrien Ltd.

