Vangold Mining Corp. Announces Consolidation

VANCOUVER, March 11, 2019 - Vangold Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Vangold") (TSXV:VAN) announces that upon the recommencement of trading of the Company's common shares, the shares will trade on two (2) old for one (1) new share consolidated basis. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged. The record date for the consolidation is March 12, 2019. Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent with instructions for exchanging their pre-consolidated shares. Shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have common shares registered in their name, will not need to complete a letter of transmittal.

There are currently 67,709,317 common shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the consolidation, there will be approximately 33,854,658 common shares issued and outstanding. The exact number of post-consolidated shares will vary depending on the treatment of fractional shares, which will occur when each shareholder's holdings in the Company are consolidated. The Company will not issue any fractional common shares as a result of the consolidation. Instead, all fractional shares will be rounded down to the next whole number. Outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will also be adjusted by the consolidation ratio and their respective exercise prices adjusted accordingly.

About Vangold Mining Corp.

Vangold Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based precious metal mining company with a goal to acquire significant exploration opportunities supported by a defined set of geological principals. The Company has a diverse range of quality projects in Mexico. Vangold will continue to expand its portfolio with near production opportunities that bring value to shareholders by providing longer term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



"James Anderson"

Director

For further information regarding Vangold Mining Corp., please contact:

James Anderson, Director, +1 (778) 989-5346

Email: james@vangoldmining.com

