Rumble Resources Ltd: Compelling Conductors Identified at Panache Project

(ASX:RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that ground TEM has successfully identified two (2) compelling shallow coincident conductors at the Panache Project, Greater Sudbury, Canada.HighlightsArea B - Ground TEM completed targeting shallow conductors- Exposed gossans (up to 10m wide and 950m of strike) with grab sampling identifying Cu to 1.61%, Ni to 0.49%, Co to 1.1%, Au to 1.64 g/t, Pt to 1.64 g/t and Pd to 1.58 g/t Pd have been tested by a FLTEM (fixed loop transient electro-magnetic) survey- Two compelling shallow conductors were delineated side by side and potentially represent a massive sulphide zone with associated stringer sulphide mineralisation within disseminated sulphides hosted in gabbro (Nipissing Gabbro)- No previous drilling or geophysical targeting over Area B- Rumble plans to complete a single diamond drill hole to test the two conductorsThe FLTEM (Fixed Loop Transient Electro-Magnetic) survey was completed on a small grid focused on exposed copper and nickel bearing gossans within gabbro over a strike of 950m.No previous drilling or geophysical targeting has been completed over the grid area.Update - Long Lake Project: The planned deep penetrating ground TEM at Rumble's nearby Long Lake Cu-Ni-PGE project has been slightly delayed and is scheduled to be completed within the next month.Panache Project OverviewThe Panache Project (33.5km2 in area) is located 40km southwest of the city of Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. The Project hosts a large portion of the Lac Panache gabbro intrusion which is part of the regionally extensive Nipissing Gabbro Suite. Exploration activities by the project owner, Gordon Salo, has uncovered a series of prospects (Area A, B & C) associated with disseminated to massive sulphides (pyrrhotite - pentlandite - chalcopyrite - pyrite) along gabbro contact margins. Massive sulphide pipes have also been discovered along fault corridors intercepting gabbro. High grade gold mineralisation (at surface) has been associated with gabbro/metasediment contact zones (tectonic).The Nipissing Gabbro Suite is a large tholeiitic to sub alkalic orthopyroxene (mafic) intrusive complex that intrudes the underlying Archaean basement and the Huronian Supergroup (large metasediment package) as sheet-like sills and subvertical dykes (feeders). The Nipissing Gabbro (2215 million years) pre-dates the Sudbury Igneous Complex and associated impacted related mineralisation (1844 million years).Significant: Since 1883, the Sudbury Mining Field has been the second-largest supplier of nickel ore in the world with over 1.7 billion tonnes of past production, reserves and resources.Target StyleA number of mineralisation target styles are associated with the Nipissing Gabbro. These include:- Intrusion hosted disseminated to semi-massive Ni-Cu-PGE-Au sulphides- Contact related Ni-Cu-Co-PGE sulphides- Secondary and epigenetic quartz-carbonate veining with Cu-Ag-Co-Ni-PGE sulphides and sulph-arsenidesDisseminated Ni-Cu-Co-PGE mineralisation within Nipissing Gabbro was successfully mined at the nearby Shakespeare deposit (30km northwest of Panache) by URSA Major Minerals (TSX listed company) between 2010 to 2012. The historical deposit was at surface and contained a reserve of 11.83Mt @ 0.33% Ni, 0.35% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.33 g/t Pt, 0.36 g/t Pd and 0.18 g/t Au (39,032 Ni tonnes). The deposit was characterised by wide disseminated sulphide intercepts including 74m @ 0.47% Ni, 0.54% Cu, 0.03% Co, 0.44 g/t Pt, 0.54 g/t Pd and 0.26 g/t Au from 90m, which included 10m @ 0.61% Ni, 0.73% Cu, 0.037% Co, 0.57 g/t Pt, 0.66 g/t Pd and 0.3 g/t Au from 102m (reported 26th July 2004 - URSA Major Minerals).Limited Historic Exploration at Panache Ni-Cu-Co-Au-PGM ProjectExploration at Panache is limited to surface grab sampling over areas of outcrop to sub-crop. Significant areas of prospective Nipissing Gabbro are covered by swamps, bogs and transported cover.- No systematic soil sampling has been completed at Panache- No detailed ground TEM and drilling has been conducted over the areas of interestThree areas of interest (to date) have been identified by the owner:Area A (see image 2 in link below)Prospecting by the owner has revealed a series of sulphide pipes within metasediments adjacent to Nipissing Gabbro. Grab sampling of the exposed sulphides has returned up to 6.01% Cu, 1.47% Ni, 1.6 g/t PGM's and 0.49% Co.Area B - Current Ground TEM Survey Completed by Rumble (see image 2, 3 & 5 in link below)Shallow trenching and surface sampling have highlighted wide zones of gossan (up to 10m) within Nipissing Gabbro over a strike of 950m. Rock chip and channel samples of disseminated sulphides returned up to 1.61% Cu, 0.56% Ni, 1.64 g/t Au, 1.64 g/t Pt and 1.58 g/t Pd. No ground TEM (prior to the current survey by Rumble) or drilling has been completed over Area B.Area C (see image 2 in link below)Grab sampling with supportive petrography has identified a 2.5km zone of anomalous base metal gold associated with Nipissing Gabbro. Rock chip results include up to 0.59% Cu, 0.16% Ni, 524.3 g/t Au, 0.45% Co, 0.64 g/t Pt and 1.18 g/t Pd. Petrography of the gabbro has shown the level of metal within the sulphide (maximum 5% of total rock) is very high indicating the potential for high tenor disseminated Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation.GTEM Survey by Rumble (see image 2, 3 and 5 in link below) - AREA BGround TEM has been completed over Area B. The survey comprised of a 1.2km by 1km grid on 200m lines and 100m stations using a fixed loop configuration. The transmitter was 20 amps and the receiver being a SMARTEM24 using a HT squid sensor.The survey covered a section of the Nipissing Gabbro where historic grab sampling (Area B - see image 3 in link below) returned strong copper, nickel, cobalt, gold and platinoids anomalism. A number of gossans were exposed by the owner of the property (Gordon Salo). The style of mineralisation at surface is disseminated sulphides in gabbro.The GTEM has delineated two co-incident conductors at a shallow depth of 40m (see image 3 & 5 in link below).- Conductor A has a strong conductive response (9000 siemens) and is considered to be semi to massive sulphide- Conductor B has a lower conductive response (400 siemens) and is considered to be a zone of stringer sulphideThe conductors are within strongly resistive rock types (fresh from the surface).Of Importance:- The target (conductors) is interpreted to be in a zone of disseminated sulphide bearing gabbro with a pod/shoot of semi to massive sulphide associated with stringer sulphide mineralisation- The disseminated sulphides are not conductive due to lack of electrical connectivity- Immediately up dip and on the surface, a single historic grab sample returned 0.56% Ni and 0.55% Cu - See image 5 in link below- No previous drilling or geophysical targeting over Area BPotential and Next Exploration StageThe Panache Cu-Ni-Co-Au-PGE Project is prospective for stringer to massive sulphide zones within disseminated sulphide hosted in gabbro. Surface geochemistry (grab sampling) and petrography has highlighted the prospectivity of the Nipissing Gabbro suite (locally called the Lac Panache Gabbro Intrusion) with significant Cu-Ni-Co-Au-PGE rock chip anomalism over poorly exposed outcrop.Rumble will complete a single diamond drill hole planned to test the two conductors - See image 3 & 5 in link below.





