Tango Q2 Operational Update

VANCOUVER, March 11, 2019 - Tango Mining Ltd. (“Tango” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TGV) is pleased to provide an update for the period of 1 December 2018 to 28 February 2019 (2nd Quarter) on its project portfolio located in South Africa, Angola and Liberia.



COAL – Metallurgical and Mining Projects, Republic of South Africa

Production

Three months run of mine (ROM) and discard throughput for the three Exxaro Coal Central Proprietary Limited (ECC) operations were in line with budget:

Actual Budget Variance (tonnes) (tonnes) (tonnes) Comments Dorstfontein East Coal Mine (DECM) 610 502 574 972 35 530 Dorstfontein West Coal Mine (DWCM) 217 151 226 991 (9 840) Coal supply from underground Forzando Coal Mine (FZN) 793 632 866 549 (72 917) Coal supply from underground

Employees: Number of full time employees: 231

Number of part time employees: 23

Health and Safety

No reportable incidents recorded for the three ECC operations for the 2nd Quarter.

Safety Awards

DCME – 42 months loss time incident free.

FZN – 36 months loss time incident free

DIAMOND PRODUCTION

OENA, Republic of South Africa



Mining and Processing Contractor – Bluedust 7

During the most recent production period, December 2018 – February 2019, a total of 297.94 carats (111 diamonds) were produced. A total of 104 stones totalling 284 carats were placed on tender in Kimberley or sold to the state trader. The average price of sold carats was US$3,170 per carat. This includes a 26.41 carat diamond which sold at US$12,681 per carat.

A total of 95,490 t of both ROM materials were processed during the most recent production period with average grade of 0.31 carats per ton.

Bluedust 7 is operating five pan plants using 13 pieces of earth moving equipment (EME) and 42 employees.

African Star Minerals (ASM)

During the course of the 2nd Quarter, Tango completed the transportation and installation of all outstanding equipment and infrastructure onsite. Bulk sampling began in February. Hiring and training is scheduled for March. Full scale processing of pan tailings and bantam material is targeted to commence in April.



ASM is operating two pan plants with 2 EME and 8 employees.

MOQUITA PROJECT, Republic of Angola

Endiama gave the green light to restart operations at Moquita in February. Tango has been active since in assisting Cooperativa Mineira Do Moquita, SCRL with mine set up and plant rehabilitation as well as securing EME and finalizing the mine plan. Start of bulk sampling operations is targeted for April 2019.

DIAMOND EXPLORATION

MIDDLEPITS PROJECT, Republic of Botswana

After further internal analysis, Tango has decided against progressing with the Middlepits Project. The MoU announced 21 December 2017 has been terminated. The Company will focus its efforts on brown field projects with a shorter time to development and production.

MANO RIVER PROJECT, Republic of Liberia

Tango has established a local company in Liberia, Tango Mining (Liberia), and is in the process of transferring 100% of the mineral exploration license (MEL) to this company. The agreement with West Mining Ltd (see news release dated 10 September 2018) has been amended as such that West Mining Ltd. will own a 10% carried interest of Tango Mining (Liberia) with Tango Mining Ltd. owning 90%. Tango Mining will also pay a royalty of 1.5% to West Mining Ltd. on all future production from the MEL.

