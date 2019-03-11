Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Alligator Energy Ltd: Half Year Financial Report - 31 December 2018

11.03.2019  |  ABN Newswire
Brisbane, Australia - The Directors of Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) (the 'company', 'Alligator') and its controlled entities (the 'Group') present their report, together with the financial statements of the Group, for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

Principal activities

The principal activities of the Group are uranium and other energy minerals exploration. There were no significant changes in the nature of the Group's activities during the half-year.

Alligator continues to maintain its uranium projects in the Alligator Rivers Uranium Province in good standing and during the half-year conducted an exploration drilling campaign at the TCC4 prospect.

A mapping and sampling program was conducted at the Piedmont Project in northern Italy (farm-in) and was completed during the half year along with a magnetometer survey.

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/F5U3222S



About Alligator Energy Ltd:

Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.

Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).



Source:

Alligator Energy Ltd.



Contact:

Mr Greg Hall Executive Director and CEO Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au Mr Mike Meintjes Company Secretary Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au


Alligator Energy Ltd.

www.alligatorenergy.com.au


