Alligator Energy Ltd: Half Year Financial Report - 31 December 2018

Brisbane, Australia - The Directors of Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) (the 'company', 'Alligator') and its controlled entities (the 'Group') present their report, together with the financial statements of the Group, for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.Principal activitiesThe principal activities of the Group are uranium and other energy minerals exploration. There were no significant changes in the nature of the Group's activities during the half-year.Alligator continues to maintain its uranium projects in the Alligator Rivers Uranium Province in good standing and during the half-year conducted an exploration drilling campaign at the TCC4 prospect.A mapping and sampling program was conducted at the Piedmont Project in northern Italy (farm-in) and was completed during the half year along with a magnetometer survey.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/F5U3222S





About Alligator Energy Ltd:



Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.



Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).





