Hastings Technology Metals Ltd: Investor Presentation

Sydney, Australia - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) provides the Company's latest investor presentation.Investment Attraction - Why Hastings?- Highest NdPr content at 41% of TREO- CAGR of 9% for NdPr due to expected strong demand from EV sales- NPV A$447m : IRR 28% : Payback 2.6 years- Average Annual Free Cash Flow ~A$137m- EIA report completed, progressing on to final permitting and approvals- German Offtake - Contract drafting with Thyssenkrupp, negotiations with other T1s- Boatou SkyRock - contract signed for 2,500T a year for 5 years- KFW Bank - strong support for UFK concessionary project finance loan- Production start 2Q 2021To view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8QIA69D8





About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:



Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.



- The Yangibana Project hosts Probable Reserves totaling 5.15 million tonnes at 1.12% TREO including 0.45% Nd2O3+Pr6O11 within JORC Resources totalling 21.0 million tonnes at 1.17% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.9 million tonnes at 1.19% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.25% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.4 million tonnes at 1.09% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.



- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.



- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.



- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.





