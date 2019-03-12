Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Kingston Resources Limited: Corporate Presentation March 2019

00:57 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - Kingston Resources Ltd. (ASX:KSN) provides the Company's latest Corporate Presentation.

Project Summary

Focused gold company with two advanced exploration projects:

- Misima Gold Project (KSN +70%)

o Scale: a 2.8Moz(see Note below) JORC Resource with a 15-year mining history as a highly profitable open pit

o Potential: multiple untested targets over 8km of prospective strike; enormous upside potential

o Location: Louisiade Archipelago in Milne Bay Province, a peaceful and stable area with a highly supportive community

o Drilling: currently underway to test a number of high-priority exploration targets

- Livingstone Gold Project (KSN 75%)

o A highly prospective location within the Bryah Basin with a number of high grade drilling results delivered through early stages of near surface exploration

Note: KSN.ASX announcement 27th November 2017, cut off grade 0.5 g/t, USD1200/oz Au & USD 16/oz Ag

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0J636380



About Kingston Resources Limited:

Kingston (ASX:KSN) is a metals exploration company. Currently the Company's priority is the world-class Misima Gold Project in PNG, which contains a JORC resource of 2.8Moz Au, a production history of over 3.7Moz and outstanding potential for additional resource growth through exploration success. Kingston currently owns 70% of the Misima Gold Project.

In addition, Kingston owns 75% of the Livingstone Gold Project, WA which holds a 50koz resource and is the site of ongoing exploration and a number of high-grade historic intersections.



Source:

Kingston Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Andrew Corbett - Managing Director Chris Drew - Chief Financial Officer P: +61-2-8021-7492 E: info@kingstonresources.com.au WWW: www.kingstonresources.com.au


