VIDEO: Great Bear Resources:: Reports Drill Results from Reconnaissance Drilling to the West of the Dixie Hinge Zone at its 100% Owned Dixie Project in the Red Lake District of Ontario

Vancouver, Canada - Great Bear Resources (the "Company" or "Great Bear") (CVE:GBR) (OTCMKTS:GTBDF) reported drill results from reconnaissance drilling to the west of the Dixie Hinge Zone ("DHZ") at its 100% owned Dixie Project in the Red Lake District of Ontario, and acquisition of new district properties covering additional gold mineralization targets.Two exploratory drill fences were completed 150 metres and 400 metres west of the current DHZ drilling, along the D2 fold axis that is interpreted to be a significant gold control, using the recently added second drill rig as shown on Figure 1. All 5 of 5 drill holes intersected gold mineralization. Highlights include:31.40 g/t gold over 0.70 metres within a 2.70 metre interval of 8.70 g/t gold at only 64 metres vertical depth.Multiple gold-bearing veins were intersected in 2 of the 5 drill holes.The newly discovered gold veins may comprise significant strike length extensions to the DHZ vein system or may be new gold zones; further drilling is required.The second drill rig continues to drill test new targets across the Dixie property.To view the Video Audio, please visit:http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/96555/GBR





The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Great Bear's (CVE:GBR) (OTCMKTS:GTBDF) flagship Dixie property is located approximately 15 minutes' drive along Highway 105 from downtown Red Lake, Ontario. The Red Lake mining district has produced over 30,000,000 ounces of gold and is one of the premier mining districts in Canada, benefitting from major active mining operations including the Red Lake Gold Mine of Goldcorp Inc., plus modern infrastructure and a skilled workforce. The Dixie property covers a drill and geophysically defined 10-kilometre gold mineralized structure similar to that hosting other producing gold mines in the district. In addition, Great Bear is also earning a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen, Pakwash, Dedee and Sobel properties, which cover regionally significant gold-controlling structures and prospective geology. All of Great Bear's Red Lake projects are accessible year-round through existing roads.



Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Red Lake Ontario. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to SGS Canada Inc. in Red Lake, Ontario, and Activation Laboratories in Ancaster Ontario, both of which are accredited mineral analysis laboratories, for analysis. All samples are analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 3.0 g/t gold are analysed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Selected samples with visible gold are also analyzed with a standard 1kg metallic screen fire assay. Certified gold reference standards, blanks and field duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Great Bear's quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC). No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.





