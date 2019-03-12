GrowMax Announces Results of Meeting

VANCOUVER, March 12, 2019 - GrowMax Resources Corp. ("GrowMax") (GRO:TSX.V) announces the results of voting at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on March 8, 2019 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders holding a total of 172,294,634 shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 80.54% of the shares issued and outstanding. The concerned shareholders, Kulwant Malhi and BullRun Capital Inc. are pleased to announce the appointment of the new directors to the board – Kulwant Malhi, Alfred Wong, Michael Sadhra and Pratap Reddy. In the other matters considered at the Meeting, PriceWaterhouseCoopers were reappointed as auditors and the new general by-law was approved. The equity incentive plan and the advance notice by-law were struck down.

"We would like to thank shareholders for the tremendous support. With the proxy battle behind us, we can look forward to rebuilding the trust of shareholders and creating value for all shareholders. We remain committed to issuing a dividend upon review of the Company's assets and liabilities." said Kulwant Malhi.

The details of the voting results for the election of the directors and other matters on which a ballot was taken are set out below:







Resolution Number of Shares Voted Percentage of the

Shares Voted Set the Number of Directors at 4 FOR 86,028,460 98.61% Director Nominees



Kulwant Malhi FOR 88,617,510 98.62% Alfred Wong FOR 88,622,308 98.62% Michael Sadhra FOR 88,617,510 98.62% Pratap Reddy FOR 88,622,308 98.62% Equity Incentive Plan AGAINST 101,158,130 59.45%(1) Advance Notice Bylaw AGAINST 96,989,439 57.00%

(1) 78.05% when the votes of insiders were excluded.

Following the Meeting, members of the new Board met with management to discuss the transition to the new Board. The new Board will be moving quickly to identify new strategic acquisitions to deliver on increasing shareholder value.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE GrowMax Resources Corp.