El Capitan Releases Bench Scale Results

The El Capitan Board of Directors reports the following updates on the state of the Company:

Results of Bench Scale Test

Results show that sodium cyanide recoveries on non-magnetic, hematite-dominant fractions assaying 0.173 oz/t Au and 0.239 oz/t Au.

Results show that sodium thiosulfate recoveries on non-magnetic, hematite-dominant fractions assaying 0.157 oz/t Au and 0.197 oz/t Au.

Dr. Clyde Smith further stated that, “These results confirm that these El Capitan samples are of potential ore-grade in gold and that high percentage hydrometallurgical extraction results using industry-standard procedures on both head and non-magnetic fractions indicate excellent potential for profitable production of gold on El Capitan ores. In fact, extraction curves show that percentages of recovery are increasing at 72 hours indicating that even higher results could be expected. In addition, El Capitan samples have assayed significant platinum; hydrometallurgical leach extractions on platinum could possibly add to profitable production on El Capitan ores. (It should be noted that samples EC-10 and EC-11 may not be representative of the entire El Capitan drilled resource.) In addition, El Capitan ores have excellent potential for production of an economically viable iron ore.”

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement:

The statements included in this press release concerning predictions of economic performance and management’s plans and objectives constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “expect(s),” “feel(s),” “believe(s),” “will,” “may,” “anticipate(s)” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected completion, timing and results of metallurgical testing, interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, results of initial feasibility, pre-feasibility and feasibility studies and expectations with respect to the engaging in strategic transactions. All of such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Specifically, there can be no assurance regarding the timing and terms of any transaction involving the Company or its El Capitan property, or that such a transaction will be completed at all. In addition, there can be no assurance that periodic updates to the Company’s geological technical reports will support the Company’s prior claims regarding the metallurgical value and make-up of the ore on the New Mexico property. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to revise and disseminate forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of or non-occurrence of any events.

