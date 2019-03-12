Aztec Minerals Reports Positive Metallurgical Results from Cervantes Drill Core

VANCOUVER, March 12, 2019 - Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT: TSX-V, OTCQB: AZZTF) reports positive bottle roll gold recoveries from metallurgical test-work conducted by Bureau Veritas on the California porphyry gold-copper drill core from the Cervantes property in Sonora, Mexico.

Drill core samples were grouped into 4 separate types of mineralization (domains), Oxide 1, Oxide 2, Mixed Oxide/Sulfide and Sulfide. Highlights of the bottle roll gold recovery results are as follows:

85.1% recovery on 2.0mm material and 94.3% on 75 micron material in sample Oxide 1

87.7% recovery on 2.0mm material and 94.2% on 75 micron material in sample Oxide 2

77.9% recovery on 2.0mm material and 89.0% on 75 micron material in sample Mixed Oxide/Sulphide

51.2% recovery on 2.0mm material and 78.7% on 75 micron material in sample Sulphide

"We are pleased to report these very positive early stage metallurgical tests which indicate that the California oxide, mixed oxide/sulfide, and sulfide gold zones should be amenable to cyanide heap leach or agitated leach processing methods. More detailed test-work is needed to draw any definitive conclusions but these results are a great start", commented Joey Wilkins, President and CEO.

The 4 domains were defined by mineralization type, gold grade, and depths to fit the possibility of a future open pit mining scenario. Testing was conducted for 240 hours, although good recoveries generally plateaued at 48 hours, and the tests showed low cyanide and lime consumption. Table 1 outlines the domain information breakdown of the crushed, 2.0mm drill core residual crushed samples:

Table 1. Bottle Roll Cyanide Leach Results, 2.0mm crush

Domain Holes Intervals, in

meters Int_m # of

samples Head

grade Au

in ppm % Au

recovery Head

grade Ag

in ppm % Ag

recovery Oxide 1 17CER003

18CER006

18CER007 0.0—93.5

0.0—56.0

0.0—70.0 93.5

56.0

70.0 109 0.58 85.1 2.1 48.3 Oxide 2 17CER005

18CER014 0.0—34.0

0.0—49.0 34.0

49.0 33 0.45 87.7 1.6 47.3 Mixed

Oxide/

Sulphide 17CER005

17CER005

18CER006

18CER007 86.0-110.0

120.0—139.0

56.0—154.0

70.0—98.0 24.0

19.0

98.0

28.0 84 0.52 77.9 2.5 46.7 Sulphide 18CER010

18CER011

18CER014 130.0—160.0

92.5—156.0

70.5—98.5 30.0

63.5

28.0 60 0.55 51.2 2.3 40.1

By design, each domain sample was split into two groups before testing, so they could be reduced to 2.0mm and 75 microns. Results from the fine fraction in Table 2 below have excellent recoveries of 94.3 with Oxide 1, 94.2 with Oxide 2, Mixed Sulphide / Oxide at 89.0%, and the Sulphide at 78.7%. These preliminary and outstanding recoveries show all domains, particularly the Sulphide domain, may be leachable by cyanide heap leach or agitated leach processes.

Table 2: Bottle Roll Cyanide Leach Results, 75 micron grind

Domain Holes Intervals, in

meters Int_m # of

samples Head

grade Au

in ppm % Au

recovery Head

grade Ag

in ppm % Ag

recovery Oxide 1 17CER003

18CER006

18CER007 0.0—93.5

0.0—56.0

0.0—70.0 93.5

56.0

70.0 109 0.58 94.3 2.1 41.3 Oxide 2 17CER005

18CER014 0.0—34.0 0.0—49.0 34.0

49.0 33 0.45 94.2 1.6 67.6 Mixed

Oxide/

Sulphide 17CER005

17CER005

18CER006

18CER007 86.0—110.0

120.0—139.0

56.0—154.0

70.0—98.0 24.0

19.0

98.0

28.0 84 0.52 89.0 2.5 63.9 Sulphide 18CER010

18CER011

18CER014 130.0—160.0

92.5—156.0

70.5—98.5 30.0

63.5

28.0 60 0.55 78.7 2.3 61.2

QP Disclosure: Drill core sample composites were prepared by Bureau Veritas' Hermosillo, Sonora Laboratory and shipped to their Richmond, British Columbia, Canada lab for the cyanide leach testing. The samples were delivered to the prep lab in Hermosillo by the QP, Joey Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo. and President and CEO of Aztec Minerals Corp., who also supervised, designed, and authorized implementation of the program. The samples were split, combined, and homogenized in Hermosillo by Bureau Veritas under the direction of the QP, prior to shipping to Richmond, BC. Head grade samples were analyzed by methods Fire Assay for gold and MA200 for multi-elements in Richmond, BC and the bottle roll tests were also processed at the same Bureau Veritas laboratory. Joey Wilkins, the QP, reviewed and approved the results for this news release and for future technical use and/or disclosure.

About Aztec Minerals – Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large deposits in the Americas. Our core asset is the prospective Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico, where the company can acquire 100%. Further information on the option to purchase can be found on our website. Our district-scale historic Tombstone properties hold both bulk tonnage epithermal gold-silver as well as CRD silver-lead-zinc deposits in Cochise County, Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Neil MacRae, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: (604) 685-9770

Fax: (604) 685-9744

Email: neil@aztecminerals.com

Website: www.aztecminerals.com

