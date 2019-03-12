New Alliance Brings High Grade Ore To Cobra Oro Gold Processing Plant

MONTREAL, March 12, 2019 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GER) (“Glen Eagle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a supply agreement was signed recently between Cobra Oro de Honduras and Compania Minera Moloncosa S.A.



Through its new partnership, Minera Moloncosa has committed to supply Cobra Oro with high grade ore coming from its private underground mine. The mine has been in operation for more than 30 years and currently employs 160 direct workers. The event was publicly announced on Choluvision, the main TV channel in Southern Honduras based on the importance and impact of the alliance on the small mining community in Southern Honduras.

The Company hopes that the partnership will entice additional small miners to bring their ore to Cobra Oro’s gold processing plant in order to find better efficiency and profitability.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.” Values in the news release are quoted in Canadian dollars.

