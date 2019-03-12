Uptick Newswire Hosts Kerr Mines, Inc. on the Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Production Milestones in 2019

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Kerr Mines Inc. (OTCQB: KERMF) (TSX: KER) (''the Company''), an emerging American Gold Producer currently advancing the 100% owned, fully permitted past-producing Copperstone Mine project to production. CEO of Kerr Mines Inc., Claudio Ciavarella, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Ciavarella to provide listeners with a bit of background information on the Company and their recent projects. Ciavarella explained that the Company is a single-asset, high-grade gold mine with a significant land package in Arizona. The Company's current projects are fully permitted and are even being adapted to take advantage of newly uncovered opportunities.

Jolly then asked about the Company's flagship project, the Copperstone Mine. ''2019 is our transition year as we progress into production.'', stated Ciavarella. He further explained that the Company's objectives include lengthening the life of the mine to around eight years. With the infrastructure in place and permit modifications inprocess, the Company expects production to begin in 2020.

Ciavarella also explained that the Company has increased its recovery rate and reducedtheir cost structure, which will both help to increase revenues.

Jolly then inquired about the Company's upcoming revenues. Ciavarella shared that the Company has raised substantial funds to expand the mines and complete the permitting process. The Company will begin another set of funding within the next few months which will be used to develop the mines and make necessary modifications. This capital will set the Company up to complete its path to production, which will allow for revenues in 2020.

''There are numerous reasons why now would be a good time to participate in the Company.'', stated Ciavarella. He continued by explaining that the Company is currently a year away from production, making it a great time for shareholders to step in. Their projects in Arizona offer high-grade gold mining with a low cost of production, maximizing their potential revenues. Ciavarella also shared that the Company's management team has a proven track record and has consistently achieved its milestones towards production.

''Our stock in 2019 is already up 30% in just the first few months of the year.'', added Ciavarella. To close the interview he encouraged listeners to consider the Company's low stock price and to check out their abundant online resources.

To hear Claudio Ciavarella's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here:https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-claudio-ciavarella-of-kerr-mines-inc-otcqb-kermf/

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of ''Stock Day,'' and Uptick Newswire encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Kerr Mines Inc.

Kerr Mines is an Emerging American Gold Producer currently advancing the 100% owned, fully permitted past-producing Copperstone Mine project to production. Copperstone is a high-grade gold project located along a detachment fault mineral belt in mining-friendly Arizona. This gold project in Arizona demonstrates tremendous exploration potential targeting multi-million-ounce prospects within a 4,775 hectare (11,800 acres) land package.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Jeffery Choquette, P.E. of Hard Rock Consulting, LLC., MMSA QP member, who is a ''Qualified Person'' as defined by NI 43-101 for this project.

*Kerr Mines National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report dated April 11, 2018: Preliminary Feasibility Study for the Copperstone Project, La Paz County, Arizona, USA

PDF Version of43-101 technical report available: http://kerrmines.com/wp-content/uploads/KerrCopperstone_PFS_43-101.pdf

YouTube: Copperstone Gold Mine KER: TSX 3 min. Investor Tour Video

MEDIA CONTACT:

Claudio Ciavarella

Chief Executive Officer

cciavarella@kerrmines.com

416-855-9305

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including current expectations on the timing of the commencement of production and the rate of production, if commenced. These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the Canadian economy; the price of gold; operational, funding, and liquidity risks; the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources; and the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present; the risks and hazards associated with underground operations. Risks and uncertainties about Kerr Mines' business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials, including its annual information form and MD&A, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com and readers are urged to read these materials. Kerr Mines assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements unless required by law. Neither TSX norits Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and no stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authorityhas approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

About Uptick Newswire and The ''Stock Day'' Podcast

Founded in 2013, Uptick Newswire is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Uptick provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets.Uptick is the sole producer of its ''Stock Day'' Podcast, which is the number one radio show of its kind in America. The Uptick Network ''Stock Day'' Podcast is an extension of Uptick Newswire, which recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

Uptick Newswire

602-441-3474

https://upticknewswire.com/

SOURCE: Uptick Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538688/Uptick-Newswire-Hosts-Kerr-Mines-Inc-on-the-Stock-Day-Podcast-to-Discuss-Production-Milestones-in-2019