Providence Gold Mines Road Work Resumes

Vancouver, March 12, 2019 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: PHD) The Company is pleased to announce the weather has improved at the Providence group of gold mines, and as such, road construction for its upcoming drill program is planned to recommence in the next couple of days.

As reported on March 5th,2019 the Company is now planning to trench and sample the three-meter gouge zone discovered while excavating the new road just prior to shut down.

The Company believes that this gouge zone represents the surface expression of one of the historical mineralized stopes. On the historical long section this stope was mined thirty meters from the surface due to early mining techniques they were unable to mine to surface.

The Company is expecting a three-dimensional model of the mined long section using the 3D laser imaging surface geology and geochemistry and surface and underground sampling to be completed later this week.

Qualified Person

John Kowalchuk, P.Geo, a geologist and qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

