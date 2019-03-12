Xtierra Announces Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, March 12, 2019 - Xtierra Inc. ("XAG"- TSXV) ("Xtierra" or the "Company") announces that it intends to raise up to $1,000,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of common shares. On March 11, 2019, the Company filed a price reservation form with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to price protect the placement of up to 20,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.05. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, maintaining the existing projects and the pursuit of cash flowing royalty opportunities.

The Offering is being made pursuant to certain Canadian prospectus exemptions, including the "existing securityholder" exemption and "purchasers advised by investment dealers" exemption, where applicable. Both the "existing securityholder" and "purchasers advised by investment dealers" exemptions are collectively referred to as the "Existing Secuityholder and Retail Investor Exemptions". Existing shareholders of the Company who wish to subscribe for common shares pursuant to the Offering, who held common shares of the Company as of March 8, 2019 and who continue to hold common shares of the Company, and who are permitted to subscribe under the "existing securityholder" exemption should contact the Company pursuant to the contact information set forth below in order to participate in the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on or about April 5, 2019 (the "Closing Date") but may close earlier or later. Closing of the Offering is also subject to TSX Venture final acceptance.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance of such securities. The Company confirms that there is no material fact or material change related to the Company which has not been generally disclosed.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Xtierra Inc.

Xtierra is a natural resource company with the primary business objective of exploring for and developing precious and base metal deposits on its mineral properties located in the Central Silver Belt of Mexico in the State of Zacatecas.

