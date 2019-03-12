SSR Mining Launches Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

VANCOUVER, March 12, 2019 - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") announces that it is offering US$200 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible senior notes due 2039 (the "Notes") pursuant to private placement exemptions (the "Offering"). SSR Mining expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase up to an additional US$30 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. SSR Mining intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repurchase, in separate privately negotiated transactions, a portion of its outstanding 2.875% convertible senior notes and for general corporate purposes.

The final terms of the Offering will be determined by SSR Mining and the initial purchasers. The Notes will bear cash interest semi-annually at a fixed rate and be convertible by holders into SSR Mining common shares (the "Shares"). The Notes will be redeemable by SSR Mining at its option in certain circumstances. Holders will have the right to require SSR Mining to repurchase their Notes upon the occurrence of certain events.

The Notes, and the Shares into which the Notes are convertible, have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or qualified by a prospectus in Canada. The Notes and the Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in Canada except pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws.

This news release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or the Shares into which the Notes are convertible, and shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the Notes or the Shares into which the Notes are convertible in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and the 75%-owned and operated Puna Operations joint venture in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "assumes," "intends," "strategy," "goals," "objectives," "potential," "believes," or variations thereof, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the proposed terms of the Offering and the proposed use of proceeds of the Offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, those various risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements are based on what our management considers to be reasonable assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions based on the information currently available to it. We cannot assure you that actual events, performance or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Our forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date hereof and we do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set out above, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

