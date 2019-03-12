Victoria Gold Corp. Announces C$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, March 12, 2019 - Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX.V-VIT) (Victoria or the “Company”) has announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, a combination of common shares (the “Common Shares”) and flow-through common shares (the “Flow-Through Common Shares” and together with the Common Shares, the “Securities”) to provide the Company with gross proceeds of at least approximately C$30 million (the “Offering”). The Common Shares will be offered at a price of C$0.44 per Common Share, with minimum gross proceeds of C$30,008,000 and maximum gross proceeds of C$33,429,600. The Flow-Through Common Shares will be offered at a price of C$0.57 per Flow-Through Common Share with up to C$15,002,400 of gross proceeds. In the event that no Flow-Through Common Shares are subscribed for, the Underwriters have agreed to buy the number of Common Shares to provide the Company with gross proceeds of approximately $30 million. The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering is expected to close on or about April 2, 2019 and is subject to Victoria receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares will be used for construction and operations of the Eagle Gold Mine and general corporate purposes.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Flow-Through Common Shares will be used for expenditures which qualify as Canadian Development Expenses ("CDE") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)). The Company will renounce such CDE with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2019.

The Securities will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in each of the provinces of Canada, excluding Quebec and may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About the Dublin Gulch Property

Victoria Gold's 100%-owned Dublin Gulch gold property is situated in central Yukon Territory, Canada, approximately 375 kilometers north of the capital city of Whitehorse, and approximately 85 kilometers from the town of Mayo. The Property is accessible by road year round, and is located within Yukon Energy's electrical grid.

The Property covers an area of approximately 555 square kilometers, and is the site of the Company's Eagle Gold Deposit. The Eagle Gold Mine is under construction and is expected to be Yukon's next operating gold mine. The Eagle and Olive deposits, include Proven and Probable Reserves of 2.7 million ounces of gold from 123 million tonnes of ore with a grade of 0.67 grams of gold per tonne, as outlined in a National Instrument 43-101 feasibility study entitled Report for the Eagle Gold Project and dated October 26, 2016. The NI 43-101 Mineral Resource for the Eagle and Olive deposits has been estimated, as at December 5, 2018, to host 208 million tonnes averaging 0.66 grams of gold per tonne, containing 4.4 million ounces of gold in the "Measured and Indicated" category, inclusive of Proven and Probable Reserves, and a further 20 million tonnes averaging 0.64 grams of gold per tonne, containing 0.4 million ounces of gold in the "Inferred" category.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this discussion, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities, anticipated completion of mine construction, anticipated metal production, internal rate of return, estimated ore grades, commencement of production estimates and projected exploration and capital expenditures (including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based) and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include metal prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing (including the flow-through financing outlined above), unfavourable weather conditions, delays in the delivery of materials to the mine site, and general economic, market or business conditions. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

