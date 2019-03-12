Nevado Resources Updates Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

VANCOUVER, March 12, 2019 - Nevado Resources Corporation (“Nevado” or the “Company”) (NEX: VDO.H) as previously announced (see press release dated February 22, 2018), the Company has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of up to 3,100,000 units (each a “Unit”) at $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $310,000. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to reduce corporate debt and to finance the Company's ongoing review of prospective projects.



Under the modified terms of the Private Placement, each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one (1) transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at price of $0.12 per Common Share until the date which is one (1) year from the date of issuance.

All securities issued under the Private Placement, including securities issuable on exercise thereof, are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

