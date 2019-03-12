Giyani Decreases Holdings in Canoe Mining Ventures

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

OAKVILLE, March 12, 2019 - Giyani Metals Corp. March 12, 2019 (TSXV:EMM) (FRANKFURT:KT9) (WKN:A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) reports a decrease in its ownership percentage of Canoe Mining Ventures (“Canoe”). This news release is issued by Giyani pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canada’s National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103 with respect to common shares of Canoe (“Common Shares”).

Giyani has sold an aggregate of 9,580,000 Common Shares. 2,800,000 Common Shares were sold at a price of $0.125 per share for aggregate consideration of $350,000. 4,680,000 Common Shares were sold at a price of $0.03 per share for an aggregate consideration of $140,000. 1,240,000 Common Shares were sold at a price of $0.025 per share for an aggregate consideration of $31,000. 860,000 Common Shares were sold at a price of $0.02 per share for an aggregate consideration of $17,200. Giyani’s overall shareholding percentage has decreased by approximately 13.77%. Prior to the transactions, Giyani owned 16,490,000 Common Shares representing approximately 23.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Following completion of the transactions, Giyani owned 6,910,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.93% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian provincial securities legislation in connection with the transactions hereunder, please go to Canoe’s profile on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its high-grade manganese project in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website: http://giyanimetals.com/.

