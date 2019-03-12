Desert Mountain Energy Announces Suspension from Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Vancouver, March 12, 2019 - - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V: DME) announces that as of March 7, 2019, the TSX Venture Exchange suspended trading of the Company's securities as a result of a Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission. The Company was in default by reason of late filing of its interim statements for the period ended December 31, 2018, and upon learning of this default, immediately filed these statements. The British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission have now issued their revocation orders and the Company is now applying for reinstatement for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is an exploratory resource company engaged in exploration and development of helium, oil & gas and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. Until September 5, 2018, the Company also owned the Yellowjacket Gold Project in Atlin, British Columbia, which it had been developing. The Company has its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada. The Company was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, on April 30, 2008, and was formerly named African Queen Mines Ltd. It initially received certain southern African assets in a spin off transaction related to the acquisition of Pan African Mining Corp. by Asia Thai Mining Co., Ltd.

Irwin Olian, President and CEO E-mail: tigertail@desertmountainenergy.com Phone: (604) 788-0300 Carrie Howes, Corporate Communications Email: carrie@desertmountainenergy.com Phone : U.K. - +44 (0) 870 490 5443 Canada - +1 416 837 0075

