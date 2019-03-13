Kingston Resources Limited: Half Yearly Report

Sydney, Australia - Kingston Resources Ltd. (ASX:KSN) submit their report for the half year ended 31 December 2018.The Company is an Australian-based company listed on the ASX. The principal activity of the Group during the period was mineral exploration.During the six months to 31 December 2018 Kingston Resources has taken steps to consolidate its focus on its attractive gold assets. The sale of its lithium tenements was concluded in August and in the same month the earn in at the Misima Gold Project was completed, with Kingston ownership of the project increasing from 49% to 70%. Drilling at the Livingstone Gold Project also delivered some impressive results. The Company is now primarily focused on advancing the exciting opportunity at Misima, with Livingstone a low-cost exploration opportunity which is also adding value for shareholders.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1V78NS8L





About Kingston Resources Limited:



Kingston (ASX:KSN) is a metals exploration company. Currently the Company's priority is the world-class Misima Gold Project in PNG, which contains a JORC resource of 2.8Moz Au, a production history of over 3.7Moz and outstanding potential for additional resource growth through exploration success. Kingston currently owns 70% of the Misima Gold Project.



In addition, Kingston owns 75% of the Livingstone Gold Project, WA which holds a 50koz resource and is the site of ongoing exploration and a number of high-grade historic intersections.





