Placement with Insider Participation

BELO HORIZONTE, March 13, 2019 - Verde AgriTech Plc (TSX: NPK) ("Verde” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing, issuing 2,820,114 units of securities (a “Unit”) at C$0.60 per Unit for total proceeds of C$1,693,067.20 (the “Placement”). Each Unit is comprised of one ordinary share of the Company (an “Ordinary Share”) and one-half of one Ordinary Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to purchase an Ordinary Share at an exercise price of C$1.00 until March 12, 2021. Verde previously announced that the Placement would be of a maximum of 1,666,666 Units, but increased the size of the Placement as a result of considerable demand.



The Placement included significant participation by a number of Verde’s officers and directors. President & CEO Cristiano Veloso, who already held 5,533,677 Ordinary Shares, purchased 912,416 Units; CFO Felipe Paolucci purchased 166,667 Units; and Director Michael St Aldwyn, who already held 32,340 Ordinary Shares, purchased 83,333 Units.

No commissions or compensation warrants have been paid or issued in connection with the Placement.

Commenting, President & CEO Cristiano Veloso, stated: “Verde will apply the raised funds as working capital to expedite its market growth. We are thankful to our new and existing shareholders for their continued support.”

About Verde AgriTech

Verde promotes sustainable and profitable agriculture through the development of its Cerrado Verde Project. Cerrado Verde, located in the heart of Brazil’s largest agricultural market, is the source of a potassium-rich deposit from which Verde intends to produce solutions for crop nutrition, crop protection, soil improvement and increased sustainability.

Neither the Unit Securities nor the Warrant Shares have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Unit Securities or Warrant Shares in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful.

