American Battery Metals Announces Exploration Program for Temple Mountain and New Corporate Website

Vancouver, March 13, 2019 - American Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: ABC) (the "Company" of "American Battery Metals") is pleased to announce the details for an exploration program for its Temple Mountain Vanadium Property in Emery County, Utah, USA. The 2019 program, which is anticipated to commence this month, is fully-funded by the recently-closed $1.5 million private placement.The exploration program will be comprised of radon geophysical surveying, trenching and sampling, and reverse circulation (RC) drilling of 10 holes for 3,000 feet. The geophysical survey will utilize a proprietary radon cup methodology to identify vanadium and uranium bearing channels which has been successful in delineating mineralized zones in other projects throughout southeast Utah. The following drill program will look to test for extensions of known mineralization and historic mine workings, as well as testing targets identified through the radon survey. The exploration program will be conducted under the supervision of GeoXplor, the property optionor.Michael Mulberry, President & CEO of American Battery Metals, commented "We're very happy with the exploration plan we have formulated in conjunction with the Bureau of Land Management and our team of experts. The exploration we will be undertaking over the next few months should provide us with a clear way forward in increasing the value of the Temple Mountain property and, to a large degree, de-risk our future exploration program. We will be updating shareholders on our progress in a timely and consistent basis."John Walther, P.Geo., a director of the Company, is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has approved the contents of this news release.Separately, the Company is pleased to report that it has launched a new corporate website at www.americanbatterymetals.com. A new corporate presentation can also be downloaded from the website.American Battery Metals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties. The Company has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Fish Lake property located in Esmeralda County in the state of Nevada, USA and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Temple Mountain Vanadium Property located in Emery County, Utah, USA.Michael MulberryChief Executive Officer, President and DirectorTelephone: (778) 855-5001Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from the exploration program to be carried out on the Temple Mountain Vanadium Property.. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling and other sampling results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.Not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to U.S. newswire services