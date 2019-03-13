Trevali Mining Appoints Jessica McDonald as Chair of the Board

VANCOUVER, March 13, 2019 - Trevali Mining Corporate (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV; BVL: TV; OTCQX: TREVF; Frankfurt: 4TI) today announced the appointment of Jessica McDonald as Chair of the Board of Directors.



An independent Director of Trevali since 2017, Ms. McDonald has extensive leadership experience including roles as both a Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer at large and complex organizations. “Trevali is setting a foundation for strong and steady performance and it is a privilege to serve as Chair as we pursue the opportunities we see ahead,” said Ms. McDonald. “Over the last year we have significantly strengthened our corporate and operational teams, and they are actively implementing cost and operational optimization initiatives aimed at enhancing the value of our diversified asset base. We have clear visibility into our opportunities, and the Board is focused on responsible capital allocation and enhancing value for shareholders. With a strong balance sheet, an active exploration portfolio and available organic growth opportunities, we are very enthusiastic about the future of our company.”

Ms. McDonald’s appointment as Chair will ensure continued focus, stability and strong governance of Trevali. She has a track record of success leading organizations with diverse operational and business units. In December 2017 she was appointed Chair of the Board of the Canada Post Group of Companies, which includes a majority shareholding of Purolator Courier, and subsidiaries Innovapost and SCI Logistics. She assumed the additional role of interim Chief Executive Officer of Canada Post from March 2018 to March 2019 in order to steward the organization as it confronted a number of organizational, financial and strategic challenges.

Previously she served as Chief Executive Officer of BC Hydro, a clean energy utility with more than $5.5 billion in annual revenues. In addition to her role as Chair of Canada Post, Ms. McDonald is a director of Coeur Mining, Hydro One, and the Board of Trade of Greater Vancouver. She has significant experience in Government including as Deputy Minister to the Premier, and Head of the Public Service, of British Columbia. She is certified by the Institute of Corporate Directors.

A priority focus of Trevali’s Board is to finalize the selection of a new CEO. The process is being led by the Transition Oversight Committee of Trevali’s Board, which has engaged a leading international search firm to assist in identifying candidates with a track record of value creation and disciplined operational performance overseeing asset portfolios across diverse cultures and jurisdictions.

Trevali is a zinc-focused, base metals company with four mines: the 90% owned Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso, the 90% owned Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia, the wholly-owned Caribou mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick in Canada, and the wholly-owned Santander mine in Peru.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

