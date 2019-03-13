Irving Resources Commences Diamond Drilling at its Omu Gold Project in Hokkaido, Japan

VANCOUVER, March 13, 2019 - Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce all necessary work permits have been received for its drill crew, and it has commenced diamond drilling at its Omu Gold Project in Hokkaido, Japan. Drilling is being conducted by Mitsui Mineral Development Engineering Co., Ltd. (“MINDECO”) and Rodren Drilling International Ltd., Winnipeg, Manitoba. The first target that will be tested is the Omu Sinter, an 8-20 meter thick terrace of silica that was deposited within an ancient hot-spring pool.



Irving discovered the Omu Sinter in late 2016, and subsequent prospecting resulted in collection of spot rock chip samples grading up to 14.6 gpt Au and 50.8 gpt Ag along with strongly elevated arsenic (676 ppm), mercury (>100 ppm), antimony (1,675 ppm) and selenium (93 ppm), all elements associated with hot spring mineralization (please refer to the Company’s news release dated September 21, 2017 for further details). Geophysical data, including drone-based magnetics and gravity, collected in late 2017 revealed evidence of a prominent north-south structural zone under Omu Sinter, a potential conduit for hydrothermal fluids that once fed the hot spring (please refer to the Company’s news release dated January 22, 2018 for further details).

Irving has eight initial holes planned to test areas underneath the sinter terrace for feeder structures that could potentially host epithermal gold-silver veins. Holes will be inclined and drilled to depths of 300-425 meters to test the prospective boiling zone, the part of a hot spring system in which potentially high-grade mineralization can be deposited. Planned holes are staggered over approximately 1.2 km of strike along the targeted structural zone. Should results from these first eight holes prove promising, Irving has an additional 15 holes fully permitted to further test this important target.

Omu Sinter (also known as Otoineppu mine), is the first target of Irving’s 2019 Omu exploration program. Drilling at Omui mine site, where Irving has identified three robust drill targets (Honpi, Nanko and Sakinyama), will commence in approximately 2-3 months following completion of trench and bulk sample work at Omui. Irving also plans to expedite baseline work including soil sampling and geophysical surveys at its new Hokuryu West target so that drill targets can be outlined there later this year.

“We are delighted to commence drilling at our Omu Gold Project,” commented Akiko Levinson, President and Director of Irving Resources. “Drilling at Omu Sinter is just the beginning of a long list of exploration objectives Irving has at Omu this year. In a few months, we will be trenching, bulk sampling and diamond drilling our three high priority targets at the nearby Omui mine site. We also plan aggressive follow-up field-work at our newly discovered high-grade Hokuryu West target so that it can be readied for drilling. This year is shaping up to be a very busy one for Irving.”

Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and director of Irving Resources Inc.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, Project Venture Agreements with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) for joint regional exploration programs in the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Malawi and the Republic of Madagascar. JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

