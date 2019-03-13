Kenadyr Mining Announces Loss of CEO & Director, Brian Lueck

VANCOUVER, March 13, 2019 - Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. (TSX-V: KEN; OTC-MKTS: KNDYF; FRA: KM0) (the “Corporation” or “Kenadyr”) announces the passing of Mr. Brian Lueck, Kenadyr’s Chief Executive Officer and Director. Mr. Lueck was not only a founding member of Kenadyr, but also an integral part of the Corporation’s management team and operations team in the Kyrgyz Republic. Mr. Lueck had spent his entire career, spanning over 30 years, working with mineral companies. Mr. Lueck was a long-standing member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of BC, and a Fellow Member of The Society of Economic Geologists Inc.



Kenadyr has appointed Alexander Becker as interim CEO, until the AGM later this year. Mr. Becker is also a founding member of Kenadyr, a director since August 2014, and worked closely alongside Mr. Lueck for many years.

About Kenadyr

Kenadyr is currently listed on the Exchange and its primary business is mineral exploration in the Kyrgyz Republic, specifically gold exploration in Borubai. Kenadyr holds all issued and outstanding securities in PIC Ala-Too, a Kyrgyz Republic company registered in Bishkek, which is the 100% legal and beneficial holder of an exploration license related to Kenadyr’s Borubai Project.

