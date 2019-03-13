BacTech Signs Strategic Partnership with Turkish Mining Group

Toronto, March 13, 2019 - wp] ("BacTech or the Company"), (CSE: BAC, OTC: BCCEF) announced they have signed a partnership agreement with Ankara, Turkey-based, Labris Mining LTD ("Labris"). The agreement is dated February 18, 2019.

Labris was founded in 1995 in Ankara. They represent and distribute products for leading companies from many countries around the world. Labris has been rapidly increasing the diversity of machinery and equipment used nowadays in the Turkish mining industry. Labris strives to identify the problems and needs of their customers on-site and to provide quality solutions for these needs.

Labris will be responsible for identifying projects where BacTech can employ bioleaching to provide an environmentally sound approach to mineral processing. BacTech has licensed and built three commercial bioleach plants to date. According to Labris, Turkey provides an ideal geological background for the implementation of bioleaching. Arsenopyrite, as well as other refractory sulphide deposits, are abundant in Turkey. Compensation to Labris will be in the form of a sliding scale payment based on the underlying value of the contract.

Given the attention new projects attract in mining it is imperative that mining and mineral processing adhere to the environmental demands of the community for development of a new deposit while maximising metal recovery and revenue. BacTech's bioleach technology is amenable to processing high arsenic concentrates as well as treating low grade concentrates unacceptable to smelting. Such concentrates are commonly diluted by other elements which cannot be readily removed to produce a smelter grade product with a high metal recovery to concentrate. In such scenarios, bioleaching can process a gold/copper concentrate on -site whereby the gold is liberated for recovery and copper, which reports to the liquor, can be precipitated to produce either a copper sulphate or LME grade A Cathode copper using solvent extraction and electrowinning. The mineralogy of many copper gold deposits is also becoming increasingly complex giving difficulty in maximising both gold and copper recovery into a single concentrate without considerable metal losses in concentrate production. In such cases both smelting and bioleaching may be appropriate for treating separate concentrates from gold/copper projects. By example, consideration can be given to dispatching a high-grade copper flotation concentrate to smelting while using bioleaching to treat other flotation streams such as a low-grade pyritic gold concentrate which does not meet smelter specifications. This approach maximises the metal revenue by creating separate concentrate streams for processing by smelting or bioleaching.

"We are pleased to be included in Labris' suite of technologies to the mineral processing industry in Turkey. They understand the technical benefits of bioleaching and are we pleased they have reached out to us for this partnership," said Ross Orr, President and CEO of BacTech.

Company Overview

The Telamayu project involves the environmental remediation of the "Antiguo" tailings with an option on the larger "Nuevo" tailings, both situated at the Telamayu Mill site near the town of Atocha in the Department of Potosi, Bolivia.

The existing Telamayu mill concentrator has generated the Antiguo and Nuevo tailings by processing mineralized material from the surrounding mines for over 80 years. There is considerable infrastructure at the mill site including high voltage power, rail, mill housing, and a local workforce. A Feasibility Study is expected to be completed in March 2019.

A second project entails BacTech investigating the use of bioleach processing to treat historic arsenic tailings and arsenopyrite concentrates produced in the Ponce Enriquez area of Southern Ecuador.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future tailings sites, sampling or other investigations of tailing sites, the Company's ability to make use of infrastructure around tailings sites or operating performance of the Company and its projects.

