Tajiri Resources Corp. Reports Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, March 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TAJ) is releasing the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting, held March 11th, 2019 at Suite 608 – 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC at 11:00am PST. During the meeting the shareholders of the Corporation:

Appointed De Visser Gray LLP as the auditor of the corporation for the financial year ending April 30, 2019, and authorized the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor;

Approved the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan more fully described in the information circular dated as of February 13 th , 2019 (available for viewing on SEDAR).

, 2019 (available for viewing on SEDAR). Elected Messrs. Graham Keevil, Dominic O'Sullivan, Robert Power, Bilal Bhamji and Roger Connors to the board of Directors until the next Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Connors was nominated by motion from the floor of the meeting and subsequently elected by shareholders of the Company. Mr. Connors is an entrepreneur and consultant based in Toronto, Ontario with more than 25 years in the mining, oil; gas and financial technology industries. He has worked in several countries including Mexico, USA, Brazil and Guyana for both private and publicly traded companies. Mr. Connors sits on the board of numerous companies including Southern Sky Resources Corp. and Guyana Au Corp Inc., which have been investing in Guyana's gold mining sector since 2011. He was the CFO for National Gold Corporation, which merged to form Alamos Gold Inc. and was an officer of Kimber Resources Inc. Mr. Connors holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Acadia University and completed the Canadian Securities Course (CSC).

Subsequent to the annual meeting, the board of directors appointed the following people as officers of the corporation until the next meeting of the Board of Directors:

Mr. Graham Keevil, President and Chief Executive Officer;

Bilal Bhamji, Chief Financial Officer.

