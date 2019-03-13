Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Sunvest Minerals Not to Proceed with Hemlo Property

20:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, March 13, 2019 - Sunvest Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: SSS) (the "Company") announces that it has decided not to proceed further with the acquisition of the McKinnon Hemlo West property, located in the Province of Ontario.

With respect to this decision, the Company has entered into a termination agreement with the underlying owners. Pursuant to the termination agreement, the Company will issue an aggregate total of 200,000 common shares to the underlying owners, in consideration for a full release of the Company from any matters relating to or arising out of its option agreement with respect to the property. The issuance of shares is subject to the Company receiving prior approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and will be subject to a four month hold from the date of issuance.

"This move demonstrates the Company's mission to focus its efforts on the Golden Triangle in BC this summer. Drill target prioritization is well underway, and we look forward to an exciting work season set to commence in June." stated Mike England, CEO of Sunvest Minerals Corp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "Mike England"
_____________________________
Mike England, CEO & director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Telephone: 1 604 683 3995
Toll Free: 1 888 945 4770
Email: info@sunvestminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sunvest Minerals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/538955/Sunvest-Minerals-Not-to-Proceed-with-Hemlo-Property


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Sunvest Minerals Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.sunvestminerals.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap