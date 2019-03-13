Novo Reports No Material Change

VANCOUVER, March 13, 2019 - Novo Resources Corp. ("Novo" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF), at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, reports that management is unaware of any undisclosed material change relating to the Company or its operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo's focus is to explore and develop gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and Novo has built up a significant land package covering approximately 12,000 sq km with varying ownership interests. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

"Quinton Hennigh"

Quinton Hennigh

President and Chairman

