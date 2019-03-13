Vangold Mining Corp. Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, March 13, 2019 - Vangold Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Vangold") (TSXV:VAN) has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000. Finders fees may be payable in connection with this private placement.

Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"); each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 within two years of closing.

Vangold intends to use the proceeds for general working capital purposes.

Closing of the proposed Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. All the securities issuable will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing.

Vangold Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based precious metal mining company with a goal to acquire significant exploration opportunities supported by a defined set of geological principals. The Company has a diverse range of quality projects in Mexico. Vangold will continue to expand its portfolio with near production opportunities that bring value to shareholders by providing longer term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

