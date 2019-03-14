Zinc One Announces Annual General Results and Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, March 13, 2019 - Zinc One Resources Inc. (TSXV: Z) (OTC Pink: ZZZOF) (FSE: RH33) ("Zinc One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders which was held on March 13, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Shareholders at the AGM approved all matters including the appointment of the four incumbent directors, being Dr. William C. Williams, Barry Girling, Greg Crowe and Gunther Roehlig, for the ensuing year, the re-appointment of Charlton & Co. LLP as auditors of the Company and the renewal of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 4,950,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants. The options have a 5-year term and are exercisable at a price of $0.10 per option.

About Zinc One Resources Inc.

Zinc One's key assets are the Bongará Zinc Mine Project and the Charlotte-Bongará Zinc Project in north-central Peru. The Bongará Zinc Mine Project was in production from 2007 to 2008 but was closed due to the Global Financial Crisis and the concurrent decrease in the zinc price. Past production included >20% zinc grades and recoveries over 90% from surface and near-surface zinc-oxide mineralization. High-grade, zinc-oxide mineralization is known to outcrop between the mined area and the Charlotte-Bongará and Cristal Project areas, which are over six kilometres to the north-northwest and where past drilling also intercepted various near-surface zones with high-grade zinc as well.

Additional Information

