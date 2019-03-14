Mako Mining Announces Resignation of CEO

TSX- V: MKO

TORONTO, March 13, 2019 - Mako Mining Corp. (TSXV: MKO) ("Mako") announces that Mr. Kevin Bullock has tendered his resignation as CEO and director of Mako to pursue another opportunity. Mr. Bullock's departure will be effective immediately.

Mako's board of directors has appointed Mr. Akiba Leisman as Interim CEO and has commenced a search for a permanent CEO. Mr. Leisman is currently a director of Mako and was Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Marlin Gold Mining Ltd., leading the company through the spinout of Sailfish Royalty Corp. and the merger of Marlin with Golden Reign Resources Ltd. to form Mako. Mr. Jesse Muñoz, presently the COO of Mako, will be continuing in his role.

"We are grateful for Mr. Bullock's contributions during his tenure as CEO and as a director," said John Hick, Chairman of the Board. "We wish him the best in his future endeavours."

A new drilling contract has been signed in Nicaragua to follow up on targets identified in prior drilling campaigns. The contractor is presently mobilizing equipment to site and will being drilling imminently.

